Govt Comprehensive School Clinches Sindh Inter-Schools Hyderabad Cricket Tournament

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government Comprehensive school clinched Sindh Inter-Schools cricket Tournament Hyderabad District after defeating Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah School by three wickets here at Government Degree College Latifabad on Friday.

Batting first, Ghulam Hussain Hidayatullah School was all out for just 126 runs. Saifullah played well and scored 55 and Muhammed Hassam managed 3. Sheeraz Khan who later declared man of the final captured 5 for 23.

Government Comprehensive School achieved the target by losing seven wickets. Muhammad Yusuf made unbeaten 37 while Noor Habib scored 19. Muhammad Nameer bagged 3 for 26 and Haseebullah shared 2 for 13.

