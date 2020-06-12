UrduPoint.com
Govt. Concentrates To Implement 'Make In Pakistan' Policy: Dawood

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that present government was setting priorities for next fiscal year to expedite growth rate in industrial and export sectors.

There was a serious need to create job opportunities for unemployed youth of the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

Commenting on budget allocation for different sectors, he said, we had made hectic efforts to reduce imports and boost exports, adding that the government was contemplating a plan for importing television parts so that local industry could flourish and produce results.

This step would enhance job opportunities besides help empower local business in an appropriate manner, he stated. We have identified some 26 sectors and by adopting rational approach, these sectors would generate employment for jobless youth. To a question, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and ministry of finance had evolved a comprehensive strategy to bring improvement in income tax and sales tax sectors. To another question, the Advisor said that full concentration would be given to implement the policy of "Make in Pakistan".

