Govt Concentrating To Equip Youth With Skills, Arts: Shahnawaz

Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The government was concentrating to equip the youth with various skills and arts so that unemployment could be overcome, said Major (retd) Shahnawaz-ul Hasan, Chairman Passban Group.

He was addressing a certificate and toolkit distribution ceremony.

He said that youth were precious asset of the nation and they must be equipped with expertise so that they could play a dynamic role in national progress and prosperity.

He said that Passban Group was also trying hard to share burden of the government and in this connection, it had started various vocational and training programmes in the institute.

He congratulated the students who completed different technical courses and free vocational training.

The Passban institute besides providing vocational training, facilitating the students with food, monthly stipend, medical services and toolkit on completion of the courses.

Earlier, he also distributed certificates, toolkits and sewing machines among the studentswho completed their courses.

A large number of teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

