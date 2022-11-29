UrduPoint.com

'Govt Concentrating To Provide Uninterrupted Power Supply To Industries'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Central Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing Rana Ahmed Shahryar Khan on Tuesday said the federal government was concentrating to provide uninterrupted power supply especially to the industrial sector for expediting the pace of national progress and prosperity

He stated this during a meeting with Malik Tahsin Awan, Chairman board of Directors (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) in his office here, and congratulated him on assuming charge of his new office.

Rana Ahmad Shahryar also presented a bouquet to Chairman BoD and expressed good wishes for him on behalf of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

He said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the present government was striving hard for development of national economy as well as industrial and agriculture sector.

He said that the electricity was playing a pivotal role in stabilizing national economy. Therefore, the government was paying special attention to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector in addition to facilitating electricity consumers at maximum extent.

He hoped that Chairman FESCO BoD Malik Tahsin Awan would utilize his best skills to improve performance of FESCO.

On this occasion, Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan also assured that electricity related complaints would be resolved on top priority and strict action would be taken against the negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements to ensure quality service to the consumers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad and others were also present in the meeting.

