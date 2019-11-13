Govt conditionally allow Nawaz to go abroad for treatment: Ali Nawaz Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said the government had conditionally allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should have to submit the indemnity bond and could leave for treatment abroad.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was doing politics on Nawaz Sharif health but earlier they were criticising the government in that regard.

Ali Nawaz Awan said there was no precedent in the country that a convicted person had gone abroad for treatment.