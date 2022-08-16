UrduPoint.com

Govt Condoles Over Death Of Ex-UNFPA Head Nafis Sadik Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Govt condoles over death of ex-UNFPA head Nafis Sadik of Pakistan

The government on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow on the death of Dr. Nafis Sadik, Special Adviser and Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for HIV/AIDS in Asia as well as former head of the United Nations Population Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The government on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow on the death of Dr. Nafis Sadik, Special Adviser and Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for HIV/AIDS in Asia as well as former head of the United Nations Population Fund.

"Dr Sadik was one of the most accomplished Pakistanis and a leading international voice on population policies, and maternal and child health," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Dr. Sadik had made "significant" contributions in the field of medical research and advocacy for human rights protection. She won numerous awards globally in recognition of her extra- ordinary services.

"At the United Nations, she served at important positions most notably as the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund becoming the first woman to head a UN major voluntarily funded program," the spokesperson added.

He said late Nafis Sadik was a torch bearer for women and girls from around the world, breaking glass ceilings during her career and showcasing women empowerment in true sense.

"Dr. Sadik served her motherland with dedication and professionalism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Sadik and pray for the departed soul," he remarked.

Related Topics

World Foreign Office United Nations Women Family From Government Asia

Recent Stories

KP approves MSP for Wheat Crop 2022-23 at Rs.2600/ ..

KP approves MSP for Wheat Crop 2022-23 at Rs.2600/40kg

35 seconds ago
 Finland to Accept Half of Visa Requests From Russi ..

Finland to Accept Half of Visa Requests From Russians From September - Foreign M ..

37 seconds ago
 One person injured in firing incident

One person injured in firing incident

38 seconds ago
 HESCO sets up desks for correcting bills of commer ..

HESCO sets up desks for correcting bills of commercial consumers

40 seconds ago
 American Airlines Says Reached Deal to Purchase Up ..

American Airlines Says Reached Deal to Purchase Up to 20 Boom Supersonic Aircraf ..

17 minutes ago
 Rain-wind-thundershower expected in various parts ..

Rain-wind-thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.