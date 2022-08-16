Govt condoles over death of ex-UNFPA head Nafis Sadik of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The government on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow on the death of Dr. Nafis Sadik, Special Adviser and Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for HIV/AIDS in Asia as well as former head of the United Nations Population Fund.

"Dr Sadik was one of the most accomplished Pakistanis and a leading international voice on population policies, and maternal and child health," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Dr. Sadik had made "significant" contributions in the field of medical research and advocacy for human rights protection. She won numerous awards globally in recognition of her extra- ordinary services.

"At the United Nations, she served at important positions most notably as the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund becoming the first woman to head a UN major voluntarily funded program," the spokesperson added.

He said late Nafis Sadik was a torch bearer for women and girls from around the world, breaking glass ceilings during her career and showcasing women empowerment in true sense.

"Dr. Sadik served her motherland with dedication and professionalism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Sadik and pray for the departed soul," he remarked.