Govt conducting awareness campaigns at schools, colleges to control breast cancer: Andleeb Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Tuesday said the government was conducting awareness campaigns at school and college levels to control the spread of breast cancer among women in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Tuesday said the government was conducting awareness campaigns at school and college levels to control the spread of breast cancer among women in the country.

She was addressing as chief guest at a session organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday to create awareness regarding breast cancer.

She said it was the top priority of the government to empower women.

She lauded the RCCI for organizing Coffee Morning, which aims to provide guidance and awareness to women entrepreneurs on various issues.

Earlier, Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil in his welcome address highlighted the Coffee Morning Program and said aim of the program was to equip women with relevant skills and training in entrepreneurship.

He said 90,000 cases of breast cancer are being reported annually in the country.

"Unfortunately, the number of breast cancer deaths in Pakistan is high, adding an early diagnosis couldhelp to control the disease", he added.