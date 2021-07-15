UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Conducts 24 Tests On Release Of CanSino Vaccine: Dr Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Govt conducts 24 tests on release of CanSino vaccine: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that a thorough testing procedure was adopted before the release of COVID-19 vaccine CanSino at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that a thorough testing procedure was adopted before the release of COVID-19 vaccine CanSino at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

In a briefing to the members of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, chaired by Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, he said that as many as 24 tests were conducted to check all aspects of the vaccine to make it safe for people.

He said that one trial of CanSino was also conducted in Pakistan and people had participated in this trial with their own choice.

He said that the raw material of CanSino was obtained from China while the doses and packaging were prepared in Pakistan.

He said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has data of different variants of COVID-19. He added a detailed investigation was conducted to observe various variants at the laboratory.

He made it clear that hospitals don't have any data of COVID-19 variants. He added delta variant cases were reported in Islamabad and Karachi while South African variant was also reported in Karachi.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that the delta variant is also spreading locally, however, there were no exact numbers of this variant, he added.

He said that the results to show the detection of variants were shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) of whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples, which were collected weekly. He added presently it was not possible to conduct daily whole-genome sequencing.

He said that as per protocols, contact tracing of all the cases was in progress by the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division and District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that continued detection of global strains highlights the ongoing need for observation of guidelines, usage of masks, and the need for vaccination.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Senate Prime Minister China Progress All From

Recent Stories

Three Covid cases at McLaren, including CEO Brown

3 minutes ago

Top Nigerian university sends students home over v ..

6 minutes ago

Emissions From Global Power Sector to Rise as Rene ..

6 minutes ago

Relief for public: Prime Minister approves Rs 5.40 ..

6 minutes ago

Imran Khan internationalizes Kashmir issue : Ali A ..

6 minutes ago

EU Shares Over 3Mln COVID-19 Shots With 3rd Countr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.