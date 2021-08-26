Govt conducts successful operation against land grabbers to protect expats properties: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the present government had carried out a successful operation against land grabbers to fully protect properties of overseas Pakistanis in the country.

In a series of tweets, he said it was the government's priority to make the expats part of democratic process by providing them voting rights.

He said among other revolutionary initiatives of the government, there was a 'Sehat Insaf Card' scheme which was not only helping masses to get free medical treatment in public and private sector healthcare facilities, but also prove helpful in fight against the coronavirus.

The minister said during three years of government, the textile exports witnessed unprecedented growth.