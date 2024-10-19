Gov’t Confident In Numbers In Upper, Lower Houses: Rana Sanaullah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that the government is confident about its numbers in both the upper and lower houses regarding this amendment.
Talking to a private news channel, he mentioned that the suggestions from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and all allied parties had been considered.
He emphasized that the government is seeking broader consensus rather than merely relying on a head-count.
He said that Maulana is supporting the government because the final draft was prepared in line with his recommendations.
Maulana act as a true democrat as he is making efforts to convince Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he added.
Recent Stories
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba
Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amb. Junaid underscores importance of Kashmir issue resolution under UNSC resolutions2 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary contribution of Amar ..27 minutes ago
-
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2nd phase on Oct 131 hour ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Green Tractor Programme: Punjab govt. receives more than 1.5 m applications1 hour ago
-
Health advisor inspects PINS; praises govt's efforts in healthcare1 hour ago
-
Thief gang busted, stolen valuables recovered1 hour ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique highlights efforts to improve govt hospitals1 hour ago
-
EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations3 hours ago
-
Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded3 hours ago
-
Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments4 hours ago