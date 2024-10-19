Open Menu

Gov’t Confident In Numbers In Upper, Lower Houses: Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Thursday that the government is confident about its numbers in both the upper and lower houses regarding this amendment.

Talking to a private news channel, he mentioned that the suggestions from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and all allied parties had been considered.

He emphasized that the government is seeking broader consensus rather than merely relying on a head-count.

He said that Maulana is supporting the government because the final draft was prepared in line with his recommendations.

Maulana act as a true democrat as he is making efforts to convince Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he added.

