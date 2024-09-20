Open Menu

Govt Confident Maulana Fazl To Back Amendments: Khawaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Govt confident Maulana Fazl to back amendments: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday stated that the government was confident that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would support the proposed constitutional amendments.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Maulana Fazl's support was vital and they were making persistent efforts to build consensus with him.

"Consultations are underway on the amendments and we are also in contact with the JUI-F leader," he added.

To a question, the minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held a majority in the Parliament and there was no immediate threat to the coalition government led by it.

