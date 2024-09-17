Open Menu

Govt. Confident On Constitutional Amendments Despite Temporary Delay, Says Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Tuesday said that the consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman was "productive."

Talking to a private news channel, he said that "Meetings of Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been fruitful."

"Both leaders have agreed to broaden the scope of consultations, which is a positive development for our democratic processes. It is neither a futile exercise nor a lose-lose situation," he said.

The advisor said that expanding consultations among key political players would benefit the country’s political system and contribute to a stronger democracy.

He said that the temporary delay in passing the proposed constitutional amendments does not reflect a failure of the government.

The amendments agreed upon were expected to be approved in early October, he added.

Addressing concerns about the country's judicial system, he that the slow progress of judicial proceedings is hindering other important cases from moving forward.

