- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt. confident on constitutional amendments despite temporary delay, Says Rana Sanaullah
Govt. Confident On Constitutional Amendments Despite Temporary Delay, Says Rana Sanaullah
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Tuesday said that the consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman was "productive."
Talking to a private news channel, he said that "Meetings of Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been fruitful."
"Both leaders have agreed to broaden the scope of consultations, which is a positive development for our democratic processes. It is neither a futile exercise nor a lose-lose situation," he said.
The advisor said that expanding consultations among key political players would benefit the country’s political system and contribute to a stronger democracy.
He said that the temporary delay in passing the proposed constitutional amendments does not reflect a failure of the government.
The amendments agreed upon were expected to be approved in early October, he added.
Addressing concerns about the country's judicial system, he that the slow progress of judicial proceedings is hindering other important cases from moving forward.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Patient Safety Day observed11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams Afghan Consul General for disrespecting national anthem30 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 252 kg drugs in seven operations31 minutes ago
-
Police arrests murder accused within six hours41 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWS) celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Sindh Governor attends Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division chairs meeting on cleanliness, public governance1 hour ago
-
DC Kasur visits main procession of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Barrister Murtaza Wahab1 hour ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed in Karachi with religious fervor1 hour ago
-
LWMC makes extensive cleanliness arrangements2 hours ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, approves three major initiatives2 hours ago