ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said that the government was fully confident to defeat opposition's no-confidence move as it enjoyed support of its allies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that government would hold 'historic public gathering' here at D-Chowk before the vote on no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Replying to a question, he said that PM Imran Khan had always worked in the best national interests, sensitized the world over Islamophobia and strengthened the national economy.

He said that prime minister was continuously making efforts to alert the world about the sensitivity and implications of the issue.

However, there is need to appreciate the efforts of PM Imran Khan for highlighting the issue of Islamophobia at all international forums instead of doing propaganda against his government.