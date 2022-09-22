Govt confident to overcome all challenges soon: Senator PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum on Thursday expressed his confidence that coalition government would succeed in overcoming all challenges faced by the nation including flood disaster.

"PTI government had left a quagmire of economic challenges due to its bad governance, economic mismanagement and irresponsible attitude", he alleged while talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan was pursuing an anti Pakistan agenda as no patriotic political leader could utter such immature statements against country and national institutions.

Senator PML-N also claimed that the economic indicators have now started moving in the right direction, adding, all inflated prices would be controlled soon.

"PML-N is making sincere efforts to get out of this difficult situation soon", he added.

Replying a query, he said that all the institutions of the country have become controversial because of Imran Khan, adding, he should stop playing politics on the issue of departmental promotions and appointments of any institute for his own political gains.

He also said that accountability criteria should be the same for all politicians, and Khan would also be held accountable for his baseless criticism for the state institutions.