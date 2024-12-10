Govt Confirms Closure Of Political Cells In Intelligence Agencies, SC Informed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Federal Government has informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that no political cell is functioning under any intelligence agency.
The Court judgment in the Asghar Khan case has already been implemented and the enquiry has been closed after finding no evidence of illegal distribution of money among politicians.
The Court directed the government to obtain a fresh affidavit from the heads of the intelligence agencies that no political cell is working under their management if such an affidavit is not already obtained.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was conducting the proceedings. Other members of the Bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.
Additional Attorney General informed the Court that the SCP Judgement in Asghar Khan Case has already been implemented. Political cells in intelligence agencies have been closed and no evidence of distribution of cash amounts among politician was found.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail directed the government to obtain affidavits from heads of agencies that they are not running any political cell.
The Court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to convince the Court that its judgement in the landmark Asghar Khan case has been implemented. The Court directed the Ministry of Defense to submit a comprehensive report in this regard before the next hearing.
It may be worth mentioning that the Supreme Court has earlier rejected review petitions of former Chief of Army Staff Gen (R) Mirza Aslam Baig and former DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani against the SCP judgment in Asghar Khan case.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lt Gen Faiz (R) being afforded with all legal right as per law: ISPR50 seconds ago
-
Old enmity claims life57 seconds ago
-
Maryam Nawaz visits China Communist Party Office1 minute ago
-
Over Rs.4.51bn released for govt schools1 minute ago
-
DPO directs for adoption of special strategy to control crimes1 minute ago
-
SCP dismayed over remarks of PTI Counsel; accepts petition for Judicial Commission11 minutes ago
-
5 outlaws held during operation conducted in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
LHC rejects Sheikh Rasheed acquittal in GHQ Gate Attack case11 minutes ago
-
Three held for displaying arms11 minutes ago
-
Man held with liquor21 minutes ago
-
DC for clearing dues of sugarcane growers21 minutes ago
-
Seven held in crackdown against encroachments, smoke-emitting vehicles21 minutes ago