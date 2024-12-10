Govt confirms closure of political cells in intelligence agencies, SC informed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Federal Government has informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that no political cell is functioning under any intelligence agency.

The Court judgment in the Asghar Khan case has already been implemented and the enquiry has been closed after finding no evidence of illegal distribution of money among politicians.

The Court directed the government to obtain a fresh affidavit from the heads of the intelligence agencies that no political cell is working under their management if such an affidavit is not already obtained.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was conducting the proceedings. Other members of the Bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

Additional Attorney General informed the Court that the SCP Judgement in Asghar Khan Case has already been implemented. Political cells in intelligence agencies have been closed and no evidence of distribution of cash amounts among politician was found.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail directed the government to obtain affidavits from heads of agencies that they are not running any political cell.

The Court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to convince the Court that its judgement in the landmark Asghar Khan case has been implemented. The Court directed the Ministry of Defense to submit a comprehensive report in this regard before the next hearing.

It may be worth mentioning that the Supreme Court has earlier rejected review petitions of former Chief of Army Staff Gen (R) Mirza Aslam Baig and former DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani against the SCP judgment in Asghar Khan case.