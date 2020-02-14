UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Confronting With Country's Mafia: Spokesperson To The Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was presently confronting with corrupt mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was presently confronting with corrupt mafia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the present government was the first ever in the political history of the country that has taken action against the corrupt mafia, adding that the accountability process will continue across the board.

To a question, he said the government would take action against flour hoarders,besides reducing prices.

