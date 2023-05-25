Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the government was considering to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to planned vandalism and attack against military installations on May 9

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government would take the decision of banning PTI after consultation with the legal team.

The Interior Minister said that the elements who attacked the defense installations would be tried in military courts under the relevant rules.

He said that the people now leaving PTI had joined the party on deputation and would go back after the completion of their particular period.

He described the recent press conference of Fayyaz Chohan as strong evidence against PTI, adding that new evidences were coming with every passing day.