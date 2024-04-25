Govt. Considering Increasing TDC For Development Of Growing Areas: Advisor
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzamil Aslam said that the government was considering proposals to increase cess rate with a purpose to develop infrastructure of areas where tobacco was cultivated.
He was chairing a meeting of Tobacco Development Cess (TDC) here Thursday which was also attended by irrigation minister, Aqibullah, Director General Excise, Akmal Khattak and tobacco growers.
The meeting decided to consider proposals of increasing tobacco cess of Rs 50/Kg on Virginia, Rs 30 per kilogram on Stika and Rs 20 per kilogram on tobacco used in preparing Snuff (Naswar) areaiming infrastructure development of growing areas.
It was told that TDC is very nominal as compared to tobacco price.
The Finance Advisor told tobacco growers that government is also preparing a strategy to increase revenue by exporting the cash crop. Growers were informed that ten percent or lower cess would be provided in case of any crop loss and funds would be diverted to development projects in case occurrence of crop loss incident was not occurred in first three months.
The amount would be utilized to repair roads, provide potable water and recreational facilities to people of respective areas. Meeting was also informed proposed sector for fund utilization.
