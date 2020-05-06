UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Considering Option To Open Some Essential Business Under Specific Schedule: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:27 AM

Govt considering option to open some essential business under specific schedule: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that provincial government was considering the option of opening some essential business under a specific schedule and plan, keeping in view problems of business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that provincial government was considering the option of opening some essential business under a specific schedule and plan, keeping in view problems of business community.

He was talking to a delegation of small traders of Peshawar city that called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat. The delegation discussed with him matters related to opening of some business units essential with regard to month of Ramazan and the upcoming Eid.

The delegation was comprised Malik Abdullah Khan Saraf, Zafar Khattak, Abdul Razaq Chitrali, Sheikh Razaq, Bashir Zada and others. Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai and Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

KP CM said that keeping in view the problems of traders, business community and general public, provincial government was considering opening of some essential business subject to implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines adding that the government was working on devising a workable strategy to this effect and very soon the traders would have good news.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Minister said that government fully realized difficulties faced by business community as well as the general public.

He said that difficult decisions taken in prevailing situation including lockdown were meant to ensure safety of all segments of society and to benefit them all.

He assured that the provincial government would do whatever it could to mitigate sufferings of businesses community while ensuring safety of general public against corona. "As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are taking all necessary measures to protect people from corona pandemic as well as from hunger and starvation", Mahmood Khan remarked.

The Chief Minister termed social distancing as of vital importance in containing the outbreak and urged shopkeepers and traders to play their role in implementation of social distancing and other preventive measures. "Containing the outbreak of coronavirus is joint responsibility of all of us including administration and police", he said.

The delegation highly appreciated provincial government's step to resolve the issue faced by shopkeepers with regard to payment of rents that remained closed so far due to lockdown and said that shopkeepers are grateful to provincial government for its timely and sincere step.

They also thanked Chief Minister for patiently listening to their problems and assured full support to government in implementing SOPs and guidelines in their respective circle of influence.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Circle All From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

46 minutes ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

1 hour ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

1 hour ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.