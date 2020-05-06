Govt considering option to open some essential business under specific schedule: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that provincial government was considering the option of opening some essential business under a specific schedule and plan, keeping in view problems of business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said that provincial government was considering the option of opening some essential business under a specific schedule and plan, keeping in view problems of business community.

He was talking to a delegation of small traders of Peshawar city that called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat. The delegation discussed with him matters related to opening of some business units essential with regard to month of Ramazan and the upcoming Eid.

The delegation was comprised Malik Abdullah Khan Saraf, Zafar Khattak, Abdul Razaq Chitrali, Sheikh Razaq, Bashir Zada and others. Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai and Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

KP CM said that keeping in view the problems of traders, business community and general public, provincial government was considering opening of some essential business subject to implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines adding that the government was working on devising a workable strategy to this effect and very soon the traders would have good news.

Talking to the delegation, Chief Minister said that government fully realized difficulties faced by business community as well as the general public.

He said that difficult decisions taken in prevailing situation including lockdown were meant to ensure safety of all segments of society and to benefit them all.

He assured that the provincial government would do whatever it could to mitigate sufferings of businesses community while ensuring safety of general public against corona. "As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are taking all necessary measures to protect people from corona pandemic as well as from hunger and starvation", Mahmood Khan remarked.

The Chief Minister termed social distancing as of vital importance in containing the outbreak and urged shopkeepers and traders to play their role in implementation of social distancing and other preventive measures. "Containing the outbreak of coronavirus is joint responsibility of all of us including administration and police", he said.

The delegation highly appreciated provincial government's step to resolve the issue faced by shopkeepers with regard to payment of rents that remained closed so far due to lockdown and said that shopkeepers are grateful to provincial government for its timely and sincere step.

They also thanked Chief Minister for patiently listening to their problems and assured full support to government in implementing SOPs and guidelines in their respective circle of influence.