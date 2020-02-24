UrduPoint.com
Govt. Considering Reduction In Electricity Price On Priority: PM

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:49 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday terming energy sector as vital for the country's economic progress said reduction in electricity price, energy reforms and overcoming power losses was the priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday terming energy sector as vital for the country's economic progress said reduction in electricity price, energy reforms and overcoming power losses was the priority of the government.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting on proposals to reduce the cost of electricity, which was attended by Planning minister Asad Umer, Power minister Omar Ayub, Minister for maritime affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Finance Adviser Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar and relevant Federal secretaries.

Imran Khan said the government was cognizant of problems faced by electricity consumers and was making efforts to ensure stability in prices to facilitate common man.

He mentioned that the government was providing relief to consumers using 100to 300 of electricity.

He regretted that negligence of previous governments on power projects and administrative reforms put unnecessary burden over electricity consumers.

