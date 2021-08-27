UrduPoint.com

Govt Considering Setting Up National Gems & Jewellery Authority : Gul Asghar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:15 PM

Govt considering setting up national gems & jewellery authority : Gul Asghar

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewellery Engr Gul Asghar Khan has said setting up a 'National Gems & Jewellery Authority' is on the cards to boost exports of precious stones and make it a profitable business for jewellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewellery Engr Gul Asghar Khan has said setting up a 'National Gems & Jewellery Authority' is on the cards to boost exports of precious stones and make it a profitable business for jewellers.

He disclosed this while talking to a 15-member joint delegation of the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council Pakistan (GGAPCP) and Lahore Division Sarafa & Jewellers Association (LDS&JA) on Friday.

GGAPCP President and LDS & JA Chairman Muhammad Ahmad led the delegation, said a press release issued here.

He said that all rules and regulations of the authority were final which would work in collaboration with jewellers to boost exports as it had potential of earning US $13 billion per annum.

Besides this, 'Jewellers Towers' will be set up in all major cities of the country where display centers, training centers, jewellers shops and manufacturing facilities for gems and jewellery businessmen would be available, he said.

Gul Asghar assured the delegation that all issues being faced by the jewellers community would be resolved in consultation with them.

He appreciated efforts of the both organizations and said that the government was encouraging people who could take the country to new heights of development and progress.

The delegation also included Muhammad Siddique (Karachi), Rana Ijaz Ahmad, Rana Zahid Mahmood, Rana Aamir Mahmood Batalvi, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Saqib Ishaq, Rana Khalid Mahmood,Seth Muhammad Arshad, Rana Muzaffar Ali, Ch Zainul Hassan, Seth Khalil Shahzada,Rana Nadeem Aleem, Muhammad Qaiser Rasheed and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Exports Business Asghar Khan Progress Gold All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan evacuates all its citizens from Afghanist ..

Pakistan evacuates all its citizens from Afghanistan: Sh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 EU's Michel Meets With Senegalese President Who Wi ..

EU's Michel Meets With Senegalese President Who Will Chair African Union in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia's producer price index up 11.7 pct in Jul ..

Malaysia's producer price index up 11.7 pct in July

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka extends curfew as virus toll hits new re ..

Sri Lanka extends curfew as virus toll hits new record

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia's business confidence weakens in Q3 due t ..

Malaysia's business confidence weakens in Q3 due to pandemic

6 minutes ago
 98 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

98 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.