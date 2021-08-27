Govt considering setting up national gems & jewellery authority : Gul Asghar

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewellery Engr Gul Asghar Khan has said setting up a 'National Gems & Jewellery Authority' is on the cards to boost exports of precious stones and make it a profitable business for jewellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Gems and Jewellery Engr Gul Asghar Khan has said setting up a 'National Gems & Jewellery Authority' is on the cards to boost exports of precious stones and make it a profitable business for jewellers.

He disclosed this while talking to a 15-member joint delegation of the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council Pakistan (GGAPCP) and Lahore Division Sarafa & Jewellers Association (LDS&JA) on Friday.

GGAPCP President and LDS & JA Chairman Muhammad Ahmad led the delegation, said a press release issued here.

He said that all rules and regulations of the authority were final which would work in collaboration with jewellers to boost exports as it had potential of earning US $13 billion per annum.

Besides this, 'Jewellers Towers' will be set up in all major cities of the country where display centers, training centers, jewellers shops and manufacturing facilities for gems and jewellery businessmen would be available, he said.

Gul Asghar assured the delegation that all issues being faced by the jewellers community would be resolved in consultation with them.

He appreciated efforts of the both organizations and said that the government was encouraging people who could take the country to new heights of development and progress.

