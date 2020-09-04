UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Considering Suggestions For Stage-wise Reopening Of Schools On Sept 15: Shafqat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:33 PM

Govt considering suggestions for stage-wise reopening of schools on Sept 15: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said different suggestions were being considered for stage-wise reopening of educational institutions on Sept. 15 across the country under strict Standard Operating Procedures

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said different suggestions were being considered for stage-wise reopening of educational institutions on Sept. 15 across the country under strict Standard Operating Procedures.

The final decision to this effect will be taken on September 07, in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC), he briefed while addressing a press conference at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

After taking final decision in the IPEMC, initially, the higher educational institutions (from 9th and above) will be opened while, after reviewing the pandemic situation for one week, 6th to 8th classes will also be opened, he elaborated.

"If the corona related indicators will remain normal, the Primary classes will be started", he informed.

He refused to take any step that would affect children's health as it was top priority of the government.

Shafqat was satisfied on the overall Coronavirus related indicators, stating that the number of cases had been declined.

He said, "the pandemic had badly affected the education of students. We will review the educational loss of students during the last six months in consultation with the provinces. The students' learning level will be checked and the schools will be advised in that regard", he added.

He urged the students to work hard to cover their educational loss. He hoped that by next year the schools would work in normal routine.

"We were well aware about the financial loss of private sectors especially the lower grade schools", he added.

The Education Minister stressed to ensure implementation on the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs). He said teachers and head teachers would play vital role in ensuring the implementation on SOPs.

Related Topics

Education September From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 100 speakers to discuss and shape future of m ..

51 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on security ..

52 minutes ago

At least three injured in powerful blast outside a ..

55 minutes ago

Italy's Berlusconi hospitalised after contracting ..

38 seconds ago

September 6: The pledge-renewal day to ward off ag ..

40 seconds ago

NAB achieves overall conviction ratio of 68.8 perc ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.