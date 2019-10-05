UrduPoint.com
GOVT Considering To Install SIS In Private Hospital At Big Cities: Shabbar Zaidi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

GOVT considering to install SIS in private hospital at big cities: Shabbar Zaidi

Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi has said government is considering to install Sales Invoice System (SIS) in private hospitals of big cities across the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi has said government is considering to install Sales Invoice System (SIS) in private hospitals of big cities across the country.He tweeted " we are mulling over installing SIS in private hospitals of big cities because whatever is charged to the patients the hospitals don't pay tax in proportion to it.

FBR will install point of sales system invoice system in medical centre.

The misconception with regard to national identity cards has been allayed. No negative proceedings will be initiated against the shopkeepers.

