Govt Considering To Open Schools Under SOPs: Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:15 PM

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the government was considering to open the schools under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the government was considering to open the schools under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He was chairing a high level meeting here at his office to discuss the opening of schools, said a press release.

The minister said suggestions had been sought from Madaris and private institutions of all provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shafqat said a meeting had also been scheduled with the ministry of health in this regard, and that the decision would be taken in light of NCOC data.

He said the education ministry through the UNICEF was in consultation with those countries, that opened schools under various SOPs, adding, the consultation was also being made with UNICEF on the policy of the Government of Pakistan.

"We want to end the uncertainty on the basic important issue like education" he added.

Shafqat told that according to Gallup Survey, around 70 percent parents were willing to send their children to school under SOPs.

The minister hinted to hold a press conference on the issue to take the parents in confidence after preparation of a roadmap.

