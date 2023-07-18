Govt. considering to re-start facility of family quarters in prisons

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister for Prisons, Hidayat Ullah Afridi Tuesday said the government was considering to re-start the facility of family quarters in prisons of the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that Communication and Works Department has been contacted and their team has already visited existing family quarters in KP prisons.

He said that family quarters were established in prisons of Peshawar, Bannu, Haripur, D I Khan and Mardan by the provincial government in 2005 but these facilities were closed in 2012 due to the security situation.

He said the government was pondering to make these family quarters operational as part of providing basic facilities to inmates. All the needed facilities would be provided to the prisoners in KP jails, he added.