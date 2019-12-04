Govt considering to reduce fee for vehicle registration: Minister

The Punjab government is considering to reduce fee for vehicle registration and computerised number plates to facilitate people

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

He stated that delivery of delayed computerised number plates was being upgraded, adding that people would get computerised number plates by January 31.

The masses would get smart cards soon, he said and added the excise and taxation department would introduce a mobile application to submit token tax and other dues at their doorstep.

The minister said that he approved establishment of an Anti-Narcotics Police Station in Multan.

Earlier, chairing a meeting, the minister directed officers to launch a crackdown against non-registered vehicles and general hold-up should be ensured twice a week.

About revenue enhancement, he instructed officials to re- conduct survey in the interior city on merit and hold open courts for two hours, from 9am to 11am.

On this occasion, Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Jilbani, Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasuri and others were also present.