UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Considering To Reduce Fee For Vehicle Registration: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:34 PM

Govt considering to reduce fee for vehicle registration: Minister

The Punjab government is considering to reduce fee for vehicle registration and computerised number plates to facilitate people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is considering to reduce fee for vehicle registration and computerised number plates to facilitate people.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

He stated that delivery of delayed computerised number plates was being upgraded, adding that people would get computerised number plates by January 31.

The masses would get smart cards soon, he said and added the excise and taxation department would introduce a mobile application to submit token tax and other dues at their doorstep.

The minister said that he approved establishment of an Anti-Narcotics Police Station in Multan.

Earlier, chairing a meeting, the minister directed officers to launch a crackdown against non-registered vehicles and general hold-up should be ensured twice a week.

About revenue enhancement, he instructed officials to re- conduct survey in the interior city on merit and hold open courts for two hours, from 9am to 11am.

On this occasion, Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan Jilbani, Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasuri and others were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Police Station Mobile Vehicles Vehicle January Media From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

21 minutes ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

36 minutes ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

51 minutes ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre opens registratio ..

51 minutes ago

TRA concludes participation in ITU-WRC 2019

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.