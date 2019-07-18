UrduPoint.com
Govt Considering To Remove Shabbar Zaidi As FBR Chairman

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 53 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:23 AM

Govt considering to remove Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chairman

Shabbar Zaidi is likely to be appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on tax and revenue.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) The government is considering to remove Shabbar Zaidi as Federal board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

Media reports said that Shabbar Zaidi is likely to be appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on tax and revenue.

Jahanzeb Khan and Younus Dagha are being considered to be appointed as the new FBR chairman.

The government can also give him the task of bringing tax reforms.

Refusing to comment on these reports, Shabbar Zaidi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide himself. He does not want to give any opinion on this.

Shabbar Zaidi had been facing opposition ever since his appointment as FBR chairman in May.

Earlier, the appointment of FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC). A grade-18 officer of FBR Ali Muhammad had filed petition against appointment of Shabbar Zaidi.

The petitioner had taken the plea that discriminatory treatment be not meted out to FBR regular officers.

Shabbar Zaidi be restrained from working as chairman FBR and appointment of competent officers be considered.

The petitioner prayed the court to declare Shabbar Zaidi appointment as chairman FBR as illegal besides removing him from this post forthwith.

