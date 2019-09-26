UrduPoint.com
Govt Considers All Available Options To Restore 370 Act In IOK: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:31 AM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Thursday while endorsing the steps of prime minister Imran Khan over Kashmir dispute said the incumbent government has considered all available options until India restores 370 Act in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Thursday while endorsing the steps of prime minister Imran Khan over Kashmir dispute said the incumbent government has considered all available options until India restores 370 Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said UAE and Saudi Arabia appreciated the role of Pakistan in resolving the conflicting issues between the middle east countries.

"Imran Khan has unveiled the real ugly face of fascist Modi, even the western media gave him the title of "Hitler" after watching his atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) valley," he stated.

He reiterated premier Imran Khan took an unprecedented and courageous step to convince America that our country had been combating America's war which ultimately became war against terrorism, and number of innocent Pakistani people had lost their precious lives.

