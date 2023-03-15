Govt considers amending election laws to ensure transparency:Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government was seriously considering to amend the election laws to enhance transparency.

"We are seriously thinking and carefully examining that at least those amendments should be included which already have the consensus," said the law minister while addressing a stakeholder's conference electoral transparency jointly hosted by Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Fredrick Naumann Foundation.

The conference was attended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Mustafa Kamal, Taj Haider of Pakistan People's party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Anwar Kakar, Fredrick Neumann's Birgit Lamm , PILDAT's Ahmed Bilal Mehboob , CPDI's Mukhtar Ahmed Ali and others.

Tarar said that elections are very important but we need to see the environment too. Unfortunately, successive governments did not give importance to the local government elections which are key for democracy and the democratic process. He said we need to change our attitude towards this.

Senator Taj Haider of PPP while addressing the conference said that the census and delimitations are key ingredients for free and fair elections in any country but no one talks about these issues.

Mustafa Kamal , a senior leader of MQM while addressing the conference said that his party boycotted the latest local government elections in Karachi one of the key reason was the latest census which was not being carried out transparently.

While talking about delimitations he said that there are serious flaws in the delimitations in Karachi too as there are union councils where you have 20,000 voters and there are union councils where there are 90,000 votes are registered.

He said that in any census first houses get counted, unfortunately, house count is based on flawed system. He also pointed out that after the 18th amendment the powers are gone to provincial chief ministers however there is a dire need of devolving those powers down to district and union council levels. He said that there is a dire need that all the political stakeholders should sit together to resolve the issues if they did not then others would come and fill the vacuum.

Senator Anwar Kakar from Balochistan said that if we are going to hold elections in two provinces we are going to have another crisis. He said we have two options one is holding elections as per the rule and the other is managing crisis. He emphasized that the management of the crisis is a dire need of the time.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Nawaz Awan while addressing the participants of the conference said that PTI government wanted to bring transparency in the electoral process by introducing electronic voting machine.

Birgit Lamm said that transparent election processes are the backbone of democracy. She said that in absence of clean election process, no one would accept the election results which would lead to more cases in the courts.