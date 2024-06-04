Govt Considers Cancellation Of Saturday As Holiday: Sources
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:28 PM
The latest reports say that the cabinet division has sought feedback from all ministries regarding the proposed cancellation of the holiday of Saturday.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) The Federal government started consideration to cancel the holyday of Saturday, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.
The sources said that the Cabinet Division sought feedback from all ministries regarding the proposed cancellation of the Saturday holiday.
“Once the feedback is collected, the matter will be presented for approval to the federal cabinet,” said the sources.
The sources said that the outcomes of having Saturday off have not been satisfactory. The proposal to eliminate the Saturday holiday will be discussed in a cabinet meeting following Eid-ul-Adha.
