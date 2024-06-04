Open Menu

Govt Considers Cancellation Of Saturday As Holiday: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 05:28 PM

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources

The latest reports say that the cabinet division has sought feedback from all ministries regarding the proposed cancellation of the holiday of Saturday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) The Federal government started consideration to cancel the holyday of Saturday, the sources privy to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the Cabinet Division sought feedback from all ministries regarding the proposed cancellation of the Saturday holiday.

“Once the feedback is collected, the matter will be presented for approval to the federal cabinet,” said the sources.

The sources said that the outcomes of having Saturday off have not been satisfactory. The proposal to eliminate the Saturday holiday will be discussed in a cabinet meeting following Eid-ul-Adha.

Related Topics

All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

1 hour ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

2 hours ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

8 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

18 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

18 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

18 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan