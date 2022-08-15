UrduPoint.com

Govt Considers Evacuation After Flood Warning In DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Govt considers evacuation after flood warning in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Following the flood warning due to heavy rains in DG Khan Division on August 17 and 18 issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Punjab government has started considering the evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas to protect their lives and property.

In this regard, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal chaired an important meeting at his office in the Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the arrangements for dealing with possible flooding due to heavy downpour. The meeting decided to deploy mobile teams of the departments of health, livestock and volunteers of Civil Defence in DG Khan Division.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities to immediately identify the areas likely to be hit by hill torrents and arrangements would be made to move people as well as livestock away from unsafe places.

He said that transport and food facilities should be provided to locals moving to safer places and the help of notables of area and prayer leaders (Imam) of mosques should be sought to convince people of the evacuation. He said that senior member of the board of revenue would supervise the evacuation plan, and relief and rescue operation.

The meeting was briefed that about 6,000 people were affected by floods in DG Khan, Rajanpura and Jampur on Sunday.

Rescue operations were conducted at nine places in DG Khan and four places in Jampur.

Tents and food hampers are being provided in the affected areas.

The senior member board of revenue, secretaries of irrigation, health, and livestock,PDMA director general and officers concerned attended the meeting while the commissionerDG Khan attended the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Mobile Jampur August Sunday Prayer From Rains

Recent Stories

vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

2 minutes ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

46 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

3 hours ago
 NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

3 hours ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

4 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.