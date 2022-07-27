Govt considers NAVTTC, Skills TVET sector as national priority; Rana Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that the government was considering vocational training sector as national priority and imparting technical education to the youth was inevitable for the sustainable growth.

The minister was addressing a ceremony titled "International Accreditation of National TVET Institute Islamabad", held here.

He said the present government considers National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Skills Training and Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) Sector as our national priority.

Skills Training and Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) is the best way to educate and train them so that they get employment and integrated in the national and international job market.

TVET has globally been recognized as the most effective tool to bring out of school children into a formal regime of education and training and increasing employment and poverty reduction.

The Minister said that Pakistan requires one million skilled workforce every year.

The Prime Minister had directed NAVTTC to provide skills development to 100,000 more young individuals in the year 2022-2023 for their career progression and empowerment.

In addition, this government has just approved a new project for setting up 250 VTIs (Vocational and Technical Training Institutes) all over Pakistan.

The Minister highly appreciated ED NAVTTC Sajid Baloch and his team for an excellent performance, which is acknowledged by everyone including the development partners.

He was pleased to note that NAVTTC has taken numerous steps to organize the Skills TVET system of the country on modern lines, and is delivering high quality training, as per international standards.

The huge "Prime Minister Youth Skills Development Programme" is being executed through NAVTTC.

The main focus is on Hi Tech skills like Artificial Intelligence, e-commerce, Graphic design, Robotics, Cyber security, Hospitality etc.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khwaja reiterated the resolve of the government for uplift of youth and explained in detail about the steps being taken in this regards.

This Prime Minister's Youth Programme is providing loans to the youth to become entrepreneurs, and instead of becoming job seekers they become job providers.

She highlighted the importance of TVET sector and termed the performance of NAVTTC as vital for the progress of youth of Pakistan.

SAPM also informed that the PM Laptop programme is being implemented, focusing on less developed areas and segments.

The Minister congratulated the successfully internationally accredited TVET Institutes, and awarded certificates to successful Pakistani Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes, who were facilitated for international accreditation by (NAVTTC) through German Cooperation GIZ, B4S Build for Skills and tv Rheinland.

In addition, same were facilitated through ILO, British Council and Asia Pacific Accreditation and Certification Commission (APACC) who certified and provided international recognition to Pakistani VTI Institutes.

The Minister appreciated this pioneer achievement of NAVTTC and these partners, and emphasized the need of international accreditation of more TVET institutes to further enhance the prestige of Pakistan's TVET system.

Ms. Antonia Peters, Secretary for Development Cooperation, German Embassy, and Mr. Tobias Becker, Country Director GIZ Pakistan, expressed their commitment to the skills TVET sector. They stated that employment and jobs is the focus of skills training. They appreciated the achievements of German-NAVTTC partnership under the leadership of Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, and assured to enhance their support and cooperation to produce skilled workforce for Pakistan, as well as for Germany and the international job market. Germany fully supports the human development of Pakistan.

Executive Director, NAVTTC, Mr. Sajid Baloch shared the steps taken by NAVTTC contributing to national human resource development and has generated a large number of employments for the skilled youth, overseas and nationally, benefitting the individuals as well as the national economy.

He thanked German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ),GIZ, Build For Skills, for their longstanding partnership with NAVTTC and commitment to this cause. Mr. Baloch also thanked the International Labor Organization (ILO) and British Council UK for providing wonderful support to NAVTTC for international accreditation of TVET institutes.

He congratulated the successfully internationally accredited TVET Institutes.

NAVTTC under the guidance of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training imparted training to about 379,350 youth, and 75,000 trained in high-tech trades, with 71% employment rate. Another batch of 63,000 youth are being given skill trainings through 930 Training partners and reputed universities.

The newly accredited institutes that received PersCert certificate of T�V, which is globally recognized and known for quality assurance; include the Construction Technology Training Institute, Islamabad CTTI, GCT Hyderabad, GCT Nowshera and GCT Sialkot, the GPI Haripur, the FWO Institute of Technical Education Risalpur. These institutes got the accreditation in construction sector qualifications including DAE in Electrical, Mechanical, Civil and Electronics. The TVET institutes that got accreditation from APACC include the GCT Taxila, GCT Peshawar, GCT Faisalabad, Pakistan Swedish institute of Technology (PSIT) Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of participants including Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Director General (P&D), NAVTTC; Mr. Tobias Becker, Country Director GIZ Pakistan; representatives of B4S, ILO, British Council, regional TEVTAs and the accredited institutes.

In his remarks, the Minister expressed his confidence that all the development partners will continue to support the accelerated efforts of NAVTTC and all the government for the enhancement of Skills TVET will lead towards a country with highly skilled workforce on par with international standards and resultantly with sustainable employability rate.