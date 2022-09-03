Govt considers reconstruction of houses, compensation to flood hit families: Mahmood ur Rasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed has said that Punjab government would compensate flood affectees after assessment of losses.

He was chairing a meeting at the Commissioner Office to review flood relief activities and suggestions to facilitate the affectees in future.

Mahmood ur Rasheed observed that the government was considering a plan to provide compensation and reconstruction of houses. Rescue operation has been completed. Now the focus will be given on resettlement of flood hit families, said minister.

The officials briefed the minister about steps taken to offer relief to the flood stricken families.

MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Daraishak announced to construct 1000 houses, costing Rs 100 millions.

The minister directed the commissioner to complete survey on losses as early as possible.

A good number of overseas Pakistani donors are ready to assist in construction of houses. Similarly, local philanthropists are also contacting government for assistance towards the aggrieved families, he said.

It was also decided to increase presence of medical teams in area to address outbreak of different diseases in post flood scenario. The meeting also suggested that houses should not be built at passage of water in order to avoid floods in future.