Govt considers safe evacuation plan of Pakistanis stuck in China:Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Syed Zulfi Bukhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Syed Zulfi Bukhar said on Thursday that according to Prime Minister directions the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been closely monitoring the situation of Pakistanis stuck in China.

Talking to a private news channel he said other countries were making a safe plan to evacuate their people from China due to spread of deadly Corona Virus, government of Pakistan as well considering to adopt their procedure for the safe evacuation of students.

The fake news were being spread on media regarding evacuation of people which created a sort of chaos in Pakistani diaspora in China, the UK had introduced a plan of 14 days to get its people out of the afflicted country and Pakistani government would follow the same plan.

People should not be devastated after watching videos on merely social media rather China deserved to be supported in this critical situation,he stated.

"We have asked Chinese government to ensure the free provision of quality food and proper facilities to the people who are stuck there,moreover we should stand by China as it is tackling with the fatal virus"he mentioned.

The foreign ministry had addressed the issues of students as number of Pakistani youth had contacted him and complained about non provision of free food and money, he stated.

