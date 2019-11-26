Govt constitute committees for resolving overseas Pakistanis' complaints

In pursuance of the Cabinet decision, the federal government has been pleased to constitute high powered committees for effective resolution and oversight of complaints received from overseas Pakistanis through Pakistan citizens' portal or any other medium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :In pursuance of the Cabinet decision, the Federal government has been pleased to constitute high powered committees for effective resolution and oversight of complaints received from overseas Pakistanis through Pakistan citizens' portal or any other medium.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the composition of the high powered committee for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Balochistan would be chaired by the Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Zulfiqar Bukhari.