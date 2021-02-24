Govt. constitutes committee to estimate wheat growing land

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The provincial government here Wednesday constituted a committee under the headship of Director General Agriculture Extension to estimate the total wheat growing land and sought a detailed report by March 31.

The directives in this connection were issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan while chairing a review meeting of departments attached to agriculture and livestock department.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr and officials of concerned departments.

Participants of the meeting were briefed about the development projects being proposed for coming financial year 2020-2022.

It was told that development projects were proposed after formulation of provincial fool security policy and devising a comprehensive plan to meet the food requirement of the province.

The meeting was told that 116 projects of livestock and agriculture development were underway in current financial year with an estimated cost of Rs.10.96 billion and 60 new projects costing Rs. 15.1 billion were being propose for 2021-2022.

The meeting also proposed establishment of Agri business Authority to promote industries associated with agriculture and livestock sector.

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister directed transparency in ongoing projects aiming wellbeing and prosperity of people.

He also directed utilization of resources to cultivate 3.2 million acres of barren land.