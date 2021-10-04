Govt constitutes committee to investigate people in Pandora Papers: Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a committee to investigate the people mentioned in the Pandora papers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the offshore company owners would be investigated and if found guilty, the government would deal them with an iron hand.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not spare people allegedly involved in corrupt activities.