UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Constitutes Inquiry Commission To Probe Public Debt

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:09 AM

Govt constitutes inquiry commission to probe public debt

The government has constituted a Commission of Inquiry to probe the public debt during the 2008-2018 period, a notification to this effect issued Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) The government has constituted a Commission of Inquiry to probe the public debt during the 2008-2018 period, a notification to this effect issued Friday.According to the notification, the commission's goal is the "determination of significance of major infrastructure or public sector development works conducted from the years 2008 to 2018, and commensurate them with the increase in public debt from Rs.

6,690 billion in 2008 to Rs. 30,846 billion till September, 2018".The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Hussain Asghar has been assigned as the chairperson of the inquiry committee.The inquiry commission, the notification added, comprises 12 members, and will include representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), NAB, and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR).

The commission will also investigate if the public funds were used for personal or private expenses, the notification added.

It will further review if there were any violations of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005, and if so, what were the reasons.The commission will prepare a report in six months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology State Bank Of Pakistan Rawalpindi Federal Investigation Agency Inter Services Intelligenc June September 2018 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

3 minutes ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

32 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

33 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

33 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.