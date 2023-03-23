UrduPoint.com

Govt. Constitutes JIT To Probe Cases Against Imran Khan, Protestors For Attacking Courts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Govt. constitutes JIT to probe cases against Imran Khan, protestors for attacking courts

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said the government has decided to set up a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate four cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his supporters for allegedly attacking courts and law enforcers, vandalism and stopping the court from functioning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said the government has decided to set up a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate four cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his supporters for allegedly attacking courts and law enforcers, vandalism and stopping the court from functioning.

In a press conference here, the minister said the JIT would be headed by Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed and representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI) and DIG Headquarters Islamabad Awais Ahmad.

Rana Sanaullah said that action will be taken against the named accused in the cases of vandalism in the judicial complex as well as Islamabad High Court and attacks on security forces.

He said that BPS-18 officers from ISI, IB and MI will be members of the JIT including DIG Headquarters Islamabad. He said that in 14 days, the JIT will investigate and present the challan in the court and bring the culprits into justice.

The minister said there are other cases filed against Imran Khan including Tosha Khana and foreign funding and he should face the courts instead of attacking them. On February 28, he said that Imran Khan came with violent protestors who forcibly entered the complex by breaking the main gate and damaging the CCTV cameras. These protestors deliberately created an atmosphere of hooliganism and anarchy with an objective to stop the court from proceedings as per law.

Following this incident, he said that a case was registered with Ramana police station which included various criminal sections including terrorism.

After that, he said that Imran Niazi came to Islamabad High Court and similarly broke the gate with a group and damaged things.

They pelted stones at policemen in uniform who were on security duty and two cases were registered at Golra and CTD police stations.

The minister said that Imran Khan, accompanied by an armed group, came to appear in a court of Islamabad once again on March 18 which also brought stocks of sticks and stones along with weapons. He said that stones were pelted on security forces while motorcycles and vehicles of employees were set ablaze. He (Imran Khan) did not go to the judicial complex deliberately and armed group injured the police following which a case was registered against all of them.

He said the government has decided to take action against miscreants who pelted stones at the security forces and damaged public property. All the accused including Imran Khan Niazi deserved to be arrested and charged with terrorism, the minister said adding that JIT has been formed which will look into these four cases and complete its investigation within 14 days.

The minister said that Imran Khan, considering him as popular leader, appeared in the court of Lahore like a thief but people did not come out for this so called popular leader. He said that aspirants of PTI tickets were asked to bring people and mark their attendance. "There is a telephone record of such calls as people close to Imran Khan called to such candidates," he maintained.

The minister said that judicial staff was harassed and property was damaged. This JIT, he said, would conduct a transparent investigation and bring the perpetrators of violence acts to justice. It would also investigate propaganda of Imran Khan against police officers as the only solution to stop chaos and anarchy and take strict legal action against those making false allegations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Police Station Rana SanaUllah Vehicles Inter Services Intelligenc February March Stocks Criminals Islamabad High Court All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at emba ..

Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at embassy to mark 'Pakistan Day'

17 minutes ago
 Serbian Lawyer Expects Hearing on NATO Usage of De ..

Serbian Lawyer Expects Hearing on NATO Usage of Depleted Uranium in Yugoslavia b ..

18 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Pakistan Day pledging to ensure ..

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day pledging to ensure strong defence, prosperity

16 minutes ago
 Trump gave 'false expectation' of arrest: New York ..

Trump gave 'false expectation' of arrest: New York prosecutor

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at emba ..

Pakistan's green crescent-and-star hoisted at embassy to mark 'Pakistan Day'

21 minutes ago
 Transgender women no longer eligible for female at ..

Transgender women no longer eligible for female athletics events: Coe

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.