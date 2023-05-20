Govt constitutes Justice Isa-led commission to problem audio leaks

(@Abdulla99267510)

The purpose of the investigation is to address the apprehensions raised about the impartiality of the judges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) In response to concerns over leaked audio recordings allegedly involving the judiciary and former chief justices and judges, the Federal government has established a three-member inquiry commission to conduct a thorough investigation.

Headed by Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the commission includes Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq as its members. The government issued a notification stating that the circulation of controversial audio recordings on national electronic, print, and social media platforms had led to serious doubts about the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the former chief justices and judges in the administration of justice.

The leaked audio recordings have significantly undermined public trust, and concerns have been expressed by the general public about the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the superior courts' chief justices and judges.

Recognizing the paramount importance of the integrity and character of these individuals in maintaining public trust and confidence in the administration of justice, the government emphasized the need to investigate the authenticity and accuracy of the leaked audio recordings. The objective is not only to restore the credibility of the judiciary but also to address the erosion of public trust.

The commission has been tasked with investigating the veracity of several audio recordings, one of which involves a conversation between the mother-in-law of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the wife of a lawyer discussing cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and expressing a desire for unconstitutional rule.

Commencing its investigation immediately, the commission aims to submit its report to the government within a period of 30 days.