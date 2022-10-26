UrduPoint.com

Govt Constitutes Team To Ascertain Facts Related To Murder Of Arshad Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The government Wednesday constituted two-member team to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif from Kenyan police and relevant authorities.

The team comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Athar Wahid and Intelligence Bur­eau (IB) deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid , would leave for Kenya to probe the incident.

Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the team would depart for Kenya immediately to ascertain the facts of the case and would submit a report to the ministry.

In Arshad Sharif case, the investigation team will look into the role of a person connected to a private channel in Pakistan in the gold smuggling business in Kenya.

The investigation team will examine the complete reasons and motivations behind Arshad Sharif's departure from Pakistan to Dubai and then from Dubai to Kenya.

After the confession of a political figure, the investigation team will also examine the factors that forced Arshad Sharif to travel from Pakistan to Dubai and back to Kenya.

