Govt constitutes team to probe PIA plane crash

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) The Federal government constituted a team to probe into a tragic incident of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crash in Karachi here on Saturday.

Civil Aviation Division issued notification under which Aircraft Accident and Investigation board President Usman Ghani would head the team. Wing Commander Malik Muhammad Imran, Group Captain Tauqeer and Joint Director Nasir Majid were the other members of the team.

The authorities gave one month time to the team probing Karachi-plane crash.

PIA flight PK8303 met deadly accident after it faced technical glitches and crashed with 100 passengers including PIA crew in residential area of Model Colony.

At least 97 people died and only survived of the crash.

President, Prime Minister, Army Chief and other leaders from around the world expressed grief over plane crash, showing sympathies with the families of all those who lost their lives including the crew members.