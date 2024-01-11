Open Menu

Govt Constitutionally Bound To Meet ECP Requirements: Solangi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Thursday that the caretaker government was constitutionally bound to meet the financial, administrative and security requirements of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to the media outside the ECP, he said that God willing, the elections will be held in the country on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

He said under the constitution, the ECP had the responsibility to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The caretaker government was constitutional and legal, Murtaza Solangi added and it stood behind the Election Commission.

The minister said that security issues were real, and the government was aware of them and it will improve the security situation.

To a question, he said only PTI can tell better about PTI-related matters.

He said that there was no ban on raising questions in the country.

