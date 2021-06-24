UrduPoint.com
Govt Constructing 10 New Dams To Over Come Energy Crisis: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that the government aims to construct 10 new dams across the country to resolve the issue of energy crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that the government aims to construct 10 new dams across the country to resolve the issue of energy crisis.

He said that the government is focusing for the growth and development of the economy.

The Prime Minister believes in across the board accountability and held himself accountable, he said adding that former regime of PML-N had mortgaged some national assets including Jinnah Terminal, Motorways.

To a question, he said that all law enforcement agencies are working for the integrity and safety of the state.

He said that the security personnel sacrifices their lives for the protection of the homeland adding around 83,000 citizen were martyred during the war on terror.

He said Parliament should debate over the current security situation in the region.

