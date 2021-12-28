Govt constructing 3,300 km roads in Balochistan: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Tuesday that the Federal government was constructing 3,300 kilometers of roads in Balochistan, which was three times more than last 15 years.

In a tweet, he said the work on the first section of the highway from Karachi to Quetta and Chaman to Khuzdar will commence this month.

He said its second and third sections are at procurement and feasibility stages, respectively.