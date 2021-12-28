UrduPoint.com

Govt Constructing 3,300 Km Roads In Balochistan: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Govt constructing 3,300 km roads in Balochistan: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Tuesday that the Federal government was constructing 3,300 kilometers of roads in Balochistan, which was three times more than last 15 years.

In a tweet, he said the work on the first section of the highway from Karachi to Quetta and Chaman to Khuzdar will commence this month.

He said its second and third sections are at procurement and feasibility stages, respectively.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Quetta Chaman Khuzdar From Government

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases ..

Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases short film on autism awarenes ..

23 minutes ago
 vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Dif ..

Vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Difference with Its Premium and I ..

30 minutes ago
 30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget f ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget for 2022

1 hour ago
 Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.