UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Constructive Role To Be Appreciated: Member Provincial Assembly Of Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:57 AM

Govt constructive role to be appreciated: Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the politics of equality and freedom of speech as the government under the dynamic leadership of Khan is proving his sheer wisdom and sympathy for masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the politics of equality and freedom of speech as the government under the dynamic leadership of Khan is proving his sheer wisdom and sympathy for masses.

Talking to a private news channel she said there is not any second opinion that the PTI government is striving hard to fulfill its all the promises that it made during campaigns of general elections 2018.

" Nation including youth of our country is standing with the government as the youth knows the government has initiated numerous projects to secure their future and even it did not stop any developmental project initiated by the previous government", in reply to a question she said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is running the system very smoothly despite having a number of national and political issues.

To another question she said previous regimes had looted the national exchequer, did not focus to change the life of common man, adding, that was the reason the lower-income class is still facing the hardships, however PM is committed to change the fate of common man and the day is not afar when the condition of the class would be changed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Man All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Pervez Musharraf awarded death sentence in high tr ..

1 minute ago

Beijing migrant population drops for third year

4 minutes ago

US, UK approve Roche's $4.3 bn purchase of gene th ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico the origin of Hong Kong's largest meth seiz ..

4 minutes ago

PM Khan cancels his visit to Malaysia, sources say

20 minutes ago

First Test Batch of Russia's New Koalitsiya-SV Sel ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.