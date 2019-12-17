Govt constructive role to be appreciated: Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the politics of equality and freedom of speech as the government under the dynamic leadership of Khan is proving his sheer wisdom and sympathy for masses

Talking to a private news channel she said there is not any second opinion that the PTI government is striving hard to fulfill its all the promises that it made during campaigns of general elections 2018.

" Nation including youth of our country is standing with the government as the youth knows the government has initiated numerous projects to secure their future and even it did not stop any developmental project initiated by the previous government", in reply to a question she said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is running the system very smoothly despite having a number of national and political issues.

To another question she said previous regimes had looted the national exchequer, did not focus to change the life of common man, adding, that was the reason the lower-income class is still facing the hardships, however PM is committed to change the fate of common man and the day is not afar when the condition of the class would be changed.