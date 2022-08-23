UrduPoint.com

Govt Constructs 150 Schools In Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Govt constructs 150 schools in Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The government has completed more than 150 schools including Primary and high schools in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber tribal districts to spread the rays of education there.

Sources in KP education department officials told APP that these completed schools include schools affected by terrorism and militancy in the past in these districts.

To provide quality education to the tribals at their doorstep, state-of-the-art cadet colleges were established at Warsak and Mohmand where a maximum number of seats were reserved for tribal students.

Vocational centres for women were also established where girl students and women were given technical education, tailoring and embroidery work.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Women Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

37 seconds ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

7 minutes ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

39 minutes ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

1 hour ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.