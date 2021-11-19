Govt consulting ulema on child marriage, sexual violence issues: Shaukat

KP Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps for child rights protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps for child rights protection.

He said consultation is being held with religious scholars for arresting child marriages and sexual violence against children.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connections with World Children Day at a hotel in Peshawar.

He said, the religion of islam has presented the best family system, which inculcate patience and tolerance in society.

Secretary Social Welfare, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi and Deputy Chief Protection Officer, Ijaz Mohammad were also present on the occasion.

He said that the provincial government is working for the protection of children and their care through Zamong Kor Project and similar organizations would also be extended to the newly merged districts.

He said that the provincial government is acquiring more land for the rights and protection of children of children in Peshawar.

He said that he is heading a committee on sexual violence on children and child marriages that has finalized recommendations that presented in the provincial cabinet soon.

He said that laws and rules are being amended for the purpose.

The provincial minister urged the teachers to avoid violence on children, because it affects the mental capabilities of children.