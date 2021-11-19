UrduPoint.com

Govt Consulting Ulema On Child Marriage, Sexual Violence Issues: Shaukat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

Govt consulting ulema on child marriage, sexual violence issues: Shaukat

KP Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps for child rights protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps for child rights protection.

He said consultation is being held with religious scholars for arresting child marriages and sexual violence against children.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connections with World Children Day at a hotel in Peshawar.

He said, the religion of islam has presented the best family system, which inculcate patience and tolerance in society.

Secretary Social Welfare, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Chief Khateeb Maulana Tayyab Qureshi and Deputy Chief Protection Officer, Ijaz Mohammad were also present on the occasion.

He said that the provincial government is working for the protection of children and their care through Zamong Kor Project and similar organizations would also be extended to the newly merged districts.

He said that the provincial government is acquiring more land for the rights and protection of children of children in Peshawar.

He said that he is heading a committee on sexual violence on children and child marriages that has finalized recommendations that presented in the provincial cabinet soon.

He said that laws and rules are being amended for the purpose.

The provincial minister urged the teachers to avoid violence on children, because it affects the mental capabilities of children.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hotel Family All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

France says no 'retreat' on UK fishing demands: mi ..

France says no 'retreat' on UK fishing demands: minister

1 minute ago
 South Africa sees 'deeply disturbing' crime increa ..

South Africa sees 'deeply disturbing' crime increase

1 minute ago
 Govt confident to overcome all challenges: Mahmood ..

Govt confident to overcome all challenges: Mahmood Khan

1 minute ago
 Five hurt in road mishap

Five hurt in road mishap

1 minute ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilatera ..

Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilateral engagement, enduring ties wi ..

1 minute ago
 WUS senate meeting discusses reply of show cause n ..

WUS senate meeting discusses reply of show cause notice served to VC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.