Govt consulting with all stakeholders for using EVM in elections: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the government was consulting and getting suggestions from all stakeholders for using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in next general elections across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that Senate Standing Committee of Information Technology could call Chairman NADRA for the briefing about the usage of EVM in the elections adding that the government was not stopping Chairman NADRA for the briefing to the Parliamentary Committee.

To a question he said that "we know very well that how many fair and transparent election were conducted in the past" .