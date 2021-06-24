UrduPoint.com
Govt Contemplating To Make Kotli Sattian, New Tourist Spot: Sadaqat Abbasi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Govt contemplating to make Kotli Sattian, new tourist spot: Sadaqat Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi has said that the government was contemplating to make Kotli Sattian a new tourist spot which would also help reduce congestion in Murree.

He said, a plan is being worked out to construct a tourism highway from Lower Topa Murree to Chowk Pindori via Bostanabad to provide an easy access to the tourists for Kotli Sattian.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to prepare a comprehensive proposal for the project within couple of weeks.

Saddaqat Abbasi said that through tourism, the living standards of the local residents could also be uplifted and they could get opportunities to earn their livelihood in their native area.

He said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making efforts to improve quality of education besides focusing health and education infrastructure and construction of roads.

The MNA said, the up-gradation work of national highways and link roads is also being carried out. Timely completion of development schemes is foremost priority of the Punjab government so that the living standards of the people could be raised, he added.

The most important thing for the promotion of tourism is to provide easy access to these places so that the movement could be made easy for which the construction of roads is the most important.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, Kotli Sattian would be developed as an alternative to Murree and the provincial government is chalking out a plan to improve the area and identify tourism sites.

A chairlift would also be installed for the tourists. The highest point in the subdivision is on Phofandi Peak which is over 7,035 feet above sea level. East of Patriata is the Phofandi spur. It separates from Patriata at the peak and runs down towards Khad Biaga on the south. Phofandi is the last village in Kotli Sattian subdivision while its neighbouring village Khalabut Sattian falls in Murree Subdivision, he added.

Efforts are being made to provide the people an alternative hill station which would lessen the tourist load in Murree, he said.

There are several potential tourist sites in Kotli Sattian but need to improve the condition of roads and greenbelts, install benches and take measures to protect forest area.

The forest rest house constructed in 1926 in Kotli Sattian during the British Raj is 4,000 feet above sea level and the government had decided to renovate it. The rest house is located on an ideal location in the green hills of the area and also has a visitor book which has comments of prominent personalities, he informed.

The government had prepared a plan to attract visitors and ensure facilities, he said adding, the area had an exotic view of Jhelum river and the rest of Azad Kashmir from the hills in the area.

Kotli Sattian is 65km from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and is easily approachable, he said and added that the visitors could reach the point within an hour.

The government had selected Kahuta and Kotli Sattian as an alternative to Murree and working to develop both the hill stations, he said.

